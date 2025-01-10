Sign up
Previous
Photo 3434
Found One of My Friends Today!
Found one of the Great Horned Owls toady. Had searched most of the park and was headed back to the car when I just happened to look up at this one tree, and there it was. I know they are just sitting up there watching me, but they are hard to see.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Such a great looking bird.
January 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a great shot!
January 11th, 2025
