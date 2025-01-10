Previous
Found One of My Friends Today! by rickster549
Found One of My Friends Today!

Found one of the Great Horned Owls toady. Had searched most of the park and was headed back to the car when I just happened to look up at this one tree, and there it was. I know they are just sitting up there watching me, but they are hard to see.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Elisa Smith ace
Such a great looking bird.
January 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a great shot!
January 11th, 2025  
