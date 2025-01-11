Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk After It's Attack! by rickster549
Photo 3435

Red Shouldered Hawk After It's Attack!

This guy dove down into those bushes after something. Looking through the pictures, never could find anything that it captured. So maybe it missed it's prey.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty.
January 12th, 2025  
