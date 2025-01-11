Sign up
Previous
Photo 3435
Red Shouldered Hawk After It's Attack!
This guy dove down into those bushes after something. Looking through the pictures, never could find anything that it captured. So maybe it missed it's prey.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th January 2025 11:26am
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty.
January 12th, 2025
