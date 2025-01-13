Previous
White Camellia Flower! by rickster549
Photo 3437

White Camellia Flower!

Did get out for a little bit this morning and this was about all that I got. The rain started after this and so had to call it a day.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
941% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely close up
January 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact