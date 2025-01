Great Horned Owl Seemed Wide Awake!

Went down to my owl spot a little later this afternoon. Glad I did, as I heard this one and one other one hooting. Took me a while to locate one of them, but finally was able to pick it out way up in the top of one of the huge oak trees, sitting in a batch of ferns and moss. It was yawning, so it may have just really started waking up. :-)