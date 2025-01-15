Previous
One More of the Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3439

One More of the Red Shouldered Hawk!

Just before it dove down into the bushes. It was just sitting up there looking around and then it went down.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
