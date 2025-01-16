Previous
Blue Heron Flying By! by rickster549
Blue Heron Flying By!

While I was checking out the otter, this guy flew by and landed just past where I got this shot. Got plenty of shots after it landed, and some of them even have the otter in them. Just couldn't get both of them focused in the shot.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
