Previous
Photo 3441
Blue Heron After Landing!
This was the Blue Heron from yesterday after it had landed. Also, you'll notice the otter up on the right side, poking it's head out of the water.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th January 2025 11:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, I like the tone of the background too.
January 18th, 2025
