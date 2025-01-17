Previous
Blue Heron After Landing! by rickster549
Blue Heron After Landing!

This was the Blue Heron from yesterday after it had landed. Also, you'll notice the otter up on the right side, poking it's head out of the water.
17th January 2025

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, I like the tone of the background too.
January 18th, 2025  
