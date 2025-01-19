Previous
Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 3443

Little Blue Heron!

Found this guy as it was strolling around the pond, looking for an afternoon snack. Never did see it go after anything, so not sure this was the best place for it to be fishing.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Rick

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
January 20th, 2025  
