Sleepy Heads! by rickster549
Photo 3444

Sleepy Heads!

Must have been a rough night for these two guys, as they seemed to be sound asleep. I think the ladies were just a few feet away from them, but they were up and doing all of their preening and getting ready for the dip into the lake.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

