Previous
Photo 3445
Hooded Merganser Strolling Around the Pond!
Got this one the other day as it was just paddling around the pond. The Lady Merganser was behind him, but she didn't seem too interested in keeping up with.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10142
photos
156
followers
53
following
943% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th January 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
January 22nd, 2025
