Hooded Merganser Strolling Around the Pond! by rickster549
Hooded Merganser Strolling Around the Pond!

Got this one the other day as it was just paddling around the pond. The Lady Merganser was behind him, but she didn't seem too interested in keeping up with.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
January 22nd, 2025  
