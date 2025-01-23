Previous
Red Tailed Hawk, Scoping Out the Prey! by rickster549
Heard this guy as soon as I got out of my car. Headed down the trail and found it, and it was going crazy making all of that noise. Didn't think about anything else around at first, so got some shots and then started to continue down the trail. As I got just a little ways away from this guy, I started hearing one of the Great Horned Owls, which is somewhat rare, for that time of day. So had to come back and locate it. And sure enough, I did, and realized that the hawk was harassing the owl. It lasted for a bit, but finally, the hawk flew away and left the owl alone.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, it seems as though he is ready to bite off that bud ;-)
January 24th, 2025  
