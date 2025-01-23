Red Tailed Hawk, Scoping Out the Prey!

Heard this guy as soon as I got out of my car. Headed down the trail and found it, and it was going crazy making all of that noise. Didn't think about anything else around at first, so got some shots and then started to continue down the trail. As I got just a little ways away from this guy, I started hearing one of the Great Horned Owls, which is somewhat rare, for that time of day. So had to come back and locate it. And sure enough, I did, and realized that the hawk was harassing the owl. It lasted for a bit, but finally, the hawk flew away and left the owl alone.