Think I've Been Spotted! by rickster549
Think I've Been Spotted!

From the looks of those eyes, I'm pretty sure it was looking at me. Good thing that I got a few shots, as I think it spooked when a couple of ladies came walking up behind me and were not very quiet.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Rick

amyK ace
Love this pose and setting
January 25th, 2025  
