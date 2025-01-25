Previous
White Tail Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 3449

White Tail Squirrel!

Saw this guy again today. Not sure what happened to it's tail, but it is much shorter than all of the other squirrels. And really not sure why it has that white tip at the end of it.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Rick

