Photo 3449
White Tail Squirrel!
Saw this guy again today. Not sure what happened to it's tail, but it is much shorter than all of the other squirrels. And really not sure why it has that white tip at the end of it.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrels-rick365
