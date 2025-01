Favorite Spot for Roosting Birds!

The Egrets and Ibis were coming in this evening to pick their spot on their favorite limb. Lot of noise and fights going on, to see who could get the best spot. The Cormorants and or Anhinga's were on the tree somewhat behind this one. And there was one Osprey out there on a separate tree. The spot where it's nest was had an Ibis sitting on it.