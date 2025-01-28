Sign up
Photo 3452
Photo 3452
The Hoodies Came Back!
Was going down to the furtherest away park, but decided to swing by this little pond and see if these guys might be there. And to my surprise, they made it in there today. Yayyyy!!!!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10163
photos
157
followers
53
following
945% complete
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3450
3205
3503
3451
3206
3504
3452
3207
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th January 2025 12:55pm
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Terrific capture
January 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and reflection.
January 29th, 2025
