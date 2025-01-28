Previous
The Hoodies Came Back! by rickster549
The Hoodies Came Back!

Was going down to the furtherest away park, but decided to swing by this little pond and see if these guys might be there. And to my surprise, they made it in there today. Yayyyy!!!!
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Rick

amyK ace
Terrific capture
January 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflection.
January 29th, 2025  
