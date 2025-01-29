Sign up
Photo 3453
Blue Heron on Higher Ground!
When I first got over to get the shots, the heron was down at the waters edge. But when it saw me coming down, it moved up to higher ground and would go back down to the water.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and timing with that lifted foot.
January 30th, 2025
