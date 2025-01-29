Previous
Blue Heron on Higher Ground! by rickster549
Blue Heron on Higher Ground!

When I first got over to get the shots, the heron was down at the waters edge. But when it saw me coming down, it moved up to higher ground and would go back down to the water.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and timing with that lifted foot.
January 30th, 2025  
