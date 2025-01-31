Sign up
Photo 3455
Snowy Egret Wading in the Water!
Don't normally see these guys wading around in water that deep, but didn't seem to bother this one. Just hope one of the gators is not anywheres near. Taken at the Sweetwater Wetlands Park, Gainsville Fl.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
