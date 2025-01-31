Previous
Snowy Egret Wading in the Water! by rickster549
Snowy Egret Wading in the Water!

Don't normally see these guys wading around in water that deep, but didn't seem to bother this one. Just hope one of the gators is not anywheres near. Taken at the Sweetwater Wetlands Park, Gainsville Fl.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
