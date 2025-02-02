Sign up
Previous
Photo 3457
Profile Shot of the Sandhill Crane!
It was almost too close to get the shot focused in. Did have to move back a little bit, but finally got it in focus. Did check for the alligators before I stepped back. :-)
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Excellent close up
February 3rd, 2025
