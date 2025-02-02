Previous
Profile Shot of the Sandhill Crane! by rickster549
Photo 3457

Profile Shot of the Sandhill Crane!

It was almost too close to get the shot focused in. Did have to move back a little bit, but finally got it in focus. Did check for the alligators before I stepped back. :-)
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent close up
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact