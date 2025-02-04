Previous
Blue Heron Doing a Lot of Preening! by rickster549
Blue Heron Doing a Lot of Preening!

This guy was just standing out there trying to get all of it's feathers straight. Just glad that it turned it's head to the side to get the profile.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
February 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wonderful light and clarity!
February 5th, 2025  
