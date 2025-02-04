Sign up
Previous
Photo 3459
Blue Heron Doing a Lot of Preening!
This guy was just standing out there trying to get all of it's feathers straight. Just glad that it turned it's head to the side to get the profile.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10184
photos
158
followers
53
following
947% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th February 2025 11:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
February 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wonderful light and clarity!
February 5th, 2025
