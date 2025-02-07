Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3462
Brown Pelicans Taking a Break!
These guys and hundreds of others were taking a break. Not sure why they like this spot, but guess it's somewhat sealed off so people can't get down to where they are. So thank goodness for the long lens. More pelicans to follow.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10193
photos
158
followers
53
following
948% complete
View this month »
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
Latest from all albums
3460
3215
3513
3461
3216
3514
3462
3217
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th February 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice. I rarely see pelicans here anymore.
February 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cool.
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close