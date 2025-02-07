Previous
Brown Pelicans Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 3462

Brown Pelicans Taking a Break!

These guys and hundreds of others were taking a break. Not sure why they like this spot, but guess it's somewhat sealed off so people can't get down to where they are. So thank goodness for the long lens. More pelicans to follow.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very nice. I rarely see pelicans here anymore.
February 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact