Previous
Photo 3463
Pelicans on the Dock!
This was the lower deck from where the pelicans were in that shot from yesterday. Several other different types of birds are in there also. Seagulls and cormorants
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th February 2025 12:53pm
Tags
birds-rick365
