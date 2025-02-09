Previous
Snowy Egret! by rickster549
Photo 3464

Snowy Egret!

Caught this guy up on the rail waiting for some fisherman to bring in a fish. Or so it seemed. The snowy really didn't mind me, but was keeping it's eye on the fisherman.
9th February 2025

Rick

@rickster549
