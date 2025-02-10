Sign up
Previous
Photo 3465
I'm Not Talking To YOU!
So it seemed with the Hooded Mergansers today. It didn't last long, as they turned and faced each other and went on with their swim.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
2
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th February 2025 9:47am
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
How fabulous to get the two together, wonderful capture and reflections.
February 11th, 2025
