Previous
I'm Not Talking To YOU! by rickster549
Photo 3465

I'm Not Talking To YOU!

So it seemed with the Hooded Mergansers today. It didn't last long, as they turned and faced each other and went on with their swim.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous to get the two together, wonderful capture and reflections.
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact