The Owl Was Wide Awake!

Went down for sunset a little early this afternoon, so decided to walk the trail a little bit. Glad I did, as I hadn't gone too far and saw this guy sitting back in the bushes. I was trying to move around to get a better view and then it flew. I thought, great, now I won't be able to see it at all, but in the end, it actually landed out in the wide open right next to the trail. And fortunately, there were not any people coming by.