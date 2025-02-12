Previous
Camellia Close-up! by rickster549
Photo 3467

Camellia Close-up!

Just couldn't resist picking one of these off of the tree and bringing home and play around for a bit.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact