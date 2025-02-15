Sign up
Previous
Photo 3470
Surfer on the River!
Think this is probably the same guy that I tried to get the other day in the fog. He does pretty well in getting the board up off of the water. Just can't believe that this thing is battery operated and has the power to push it like that.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Danette Thompson
ace
They are fun to watch
February 16th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Great catch.
February 16th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
February 16th, 2025
