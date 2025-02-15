Previous
Surfer on the River! by rickster549
Think this is probably the same guy that I tried to get the other day in the fog. He does pretty well in getting the board up off of the water. Just can't believe that this thing is battery operated and has the power to push it like that.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
They are fun to watch
February 16th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Great catch.
February 16th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 16th, 2025  
