Photo 3472
The Camellia's Are Really Blooming Now!
Just can't pass up a bush full of blooms. Have to stop and get a few shots. Actually left this one on the bush. :-)
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
Barb
ace
So nice to see when we are buried in snow here in Montana!
February 18th, 2025
