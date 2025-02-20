Sign up
Previous
Photo 3475
Grey Catbird!
Lots of Robins flying around this morning and this guy seemed to be right in the middle. Not sure what it was trying to do.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
February 21st, 2025
