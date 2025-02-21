Previous
Little Bird on the Ground! by rickster549
Little Bird on the Ground!

Did get out for a little bit this morning, but not a whole lot stirring, but did have this guy jump down on the ground in front of me and sort of posed for me. Glad it did, as I really didn't see much after that.
Rick

