Photo 3477
Proud Robin!
Finally found a few of these guys flittering around the area where I was looking for the owls. No owls today, but did see quite a few of these guys and they were almost standing still long enough to get some shots.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd February 2025 11:47am
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
A nice looking robin and great capture.
February 23rd, 2025
Diana
He's a beauty, wonderful capture and detail
February 23rd, 2025
