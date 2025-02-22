Previous
Proud Robin! by rickster549
Photo 3477

Proud Robin!

Finally found a few of these guys flittering around the area where I was looking for the owls. No owls today, but did see quite a few of these guys and they were almost standing still long enough to get some shots.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
A nice looking robin and great capture.
February 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
He's a beauty, wonderful capture and detail
February 23rd, 2025  
