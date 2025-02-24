Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
One More Robin!
Seems to be a lot of these guys around right now. Seems like they like to stay on the ground more than they like to be in the trees.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd February 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
February 25th, 2025
