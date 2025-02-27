Previous
The Osprey's Were Sounding Off! by rickster549
Not sure what all the noise was about, but these two were sure making a lot of noise up there. Not sure if there are eggs in there yet, but expect things to happen just any day now.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
How thrilling
February 28th, 2025  
