Photo 3482
The Osprey's Were Sounding Off!
Not sure what all the noise was about, but these two were sure making a lot of noise up there. Not sure if there are eggs in there yet, but expect things to happen just any day now.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th February 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
How thrilling
February 28th, 2025
