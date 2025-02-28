Sign up
Previous
Photo 3483
Bald Eagle Keeping an Eye Out!
Guess it was just watching over the water to see if there were any fish swimming by. Must have been slim pickens, as it didn't stay up there too long, and it didn't make a dive.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th February 2025 9:45am
Tags
birds-rick365
