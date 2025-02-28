Previous
Bald Eagle Keeping an Eye Out! by rickster549
Photo 3483

Bald Eagle Keeping an Eye Out!

Guess it was just watching over the water to see if there were any fish swimming by. Must have been slim pickens, as it didn't stay up there too long, and it didn't make a dive.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
