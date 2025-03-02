Previous
Tonight's Crescent Moon! by rickster549
Photo 3485

Tonight's Crescent Moon!

Didn't get the planets, but at least could see tonight's crescent moon. Best on black if you have the time.
2nd March 2025

Rick

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great moon shot and details
March 3rd, 2025  
