One of the Osprey's Was There Today! by rickster549
Photo 3487

One of the Osprey's Was There Today!

Not sure if this is mom, or dad. But it was looking around like it was waiting for something. Probably a delivery from the mate. Not sure if there are eggs/chicks in the nest at this time.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Rick

Diana ace
Fabulous shot. I'm always surprised at the size of the nests.
March 5th, 2025  
