Red Bellied Woodpecker by rickster549
Photo 3489

Red Bellied Woodpecker

Saw this one fly across the trail and landed not too far away. Still don't see the reason for the name. :-)
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
March 7th, 2025  
