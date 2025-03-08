Previous
Three Male Quackers in a Row! by rickster549
Photo 3491

Three Male Quackers in a Row!

Was looking for the Osprey, which was nowhere in sight, but did see these guys swimming across the lake. Just love those green shining heads.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact