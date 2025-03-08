Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3491
Three Male Quackers in a Row!
Was looking for the Osprey, which was nowhere in sight, but did see these guys swimming across the lake. Just love those green shining heads.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10280
photos
158
followers
53
following
956% complete
View this month »
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
Latest from all albums
3489
3244
3542
3490
3245
3543
3491
3246
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th March 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close