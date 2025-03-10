Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk!

This guy landed in the neighbors tree across the street so had to run in and grab the camera. Fortunately, it continued to sit there and I was able to get a bunch of shots. Probably more than I needed. :-)
Rick

@rickster549
