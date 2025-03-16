Previous
Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl!

Went down to my owl spot tonight. When I first got down the trail, hear one of the hawks making a lot of noise, so figured, why not. So headed over to where it was screaming out. Found it and noticed that it was sort of jumping at something, but didn't see anything at first. It flew off so I started to walk away and then I heard one of the owls start hooting. And sure enough, it was in the same tree that the hawk was in and the hawk was harassing the owl. Just don't under stand why the smaller birds go after the larger birds. Just wish this guy had been a little more out in the open.
Rick

L. H. ace
Nice! If not too personal, do you happen to live in Florida? Or close to there? I live in Oregon now, but when I was in Florida, I used to walk along this path and there were owls.
March 17th, 2025  
