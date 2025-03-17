Previous
Taking Out the Pups for a Stroll! by rickster549
Taking Out the Pups for a Stroll!

Not sure it they were able to get down for a walk, but I just saw them in the stroller. They were so cute, I had to get a shot.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Rick

