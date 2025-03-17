Sign up
Photo 3500
Taking Out the Pups for a Stroll!
Not sure it they were able to get down for a walk, but I just saw them in the stroller. They were so cute, I had to get a shot.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
