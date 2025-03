Look What I Found This Evening!

Went down to my owl spot and wow, did I get lucky. I first heard a hoot from an adult owl and then finally found, who, I assume to be mom. Was getting a bunch of shots of her and then I noticed something out of the corner of my eye. Moved the lens over and there it was, peeking down from the nest. Baby Great Horned Owl. Just wish I had zoomed out some and got mom in the shot. Yayyyyy!!!! The barred owls should also be hatched out so I'll be looking for them too.