Photo 3512
Check Out My Claws!
Not sure if there are going to be babies in this nest or not. But this Osprey keeps jumping up on that limb and displays those claws. Sure wouldn't want to be a fish and get grabbed by those claws.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
March 30th, 2025
