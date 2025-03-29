Previous
Check Out My Claws! by rickster549
Photo 3512

Check Out My Claws!

Not sure if there are going to be babies in this nest or not. But this Osprey keeps jumping up on that limb and displays those claws. Sure wouldn't want to be a fish and get grabbed by those claws.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact