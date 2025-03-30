Previous
Grey Catbird After the Rain! by rickster549
Grey Catbird After the Rain!

Think this guy got caught in the rain like I did. It had just stopped long enough for me to get a few shots. Just got to figure out how to shoot while holding the umbrella.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
