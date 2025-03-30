Sign up
Previous
Photo 3513
Grey Catbird After the Rain!
Think this guy got caught in the rain like I did. It had just stopped long enough for me to get a few shots. Just got to figure out how to shoot while holding the umbrella.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
