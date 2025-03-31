Sign up
Previous
Photo 3514
Little Blue Heron Searching for a Bite!
This guy was just strolling around the edge of the pond keeping a close eye on the waters. Never did really see it poke anything, so it may have had to leave hungry. :-(
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th March 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
