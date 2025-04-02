Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Never Know What You'll Find on the Railing in the Park!
Saw this bouquet of roses laying on the fence railing as I was going down for sunset. Someone did finally pick them up and carry them away.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd April 2025 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
