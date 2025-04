The Great Horned Owl Baby, Again!

Had several reports of this one really showing off, yesterday, so had to go down and see if i could see it. Yesterday, one of my friends got a shot with mom sitting behind the baby and doing some preening. That's what I was hoping to find this evening. BTW, mom was sitting about 6 to 8 feet above the baby, just keeping an eye on it. And she wasn't in a very good spot either. Couldn't get a decent shot of her, no matter where I moved, under and around the tree.