Osprey Looking Over the Waters Below! by rickster549
Photo 3518

Osprey Looking Over the Waters Below!

This is the nest tree, but still have not seen anyone actually sitting on the nest, so not sure if anything is going to happen, or not.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
April 5th, 2025  
