Photo 3518
Osprey Looking Over the Waters Below!
This is the nest tree, but still have not seen anyone actually sitting on the nest, so not sure if anything is going to happen, or not.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10361
photos
158
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd April 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
April 5th, 2025
