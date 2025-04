The Bald Eagle from the Other Day!

When I was there the other day, I didn't notice any other movement in the nest and it seemed like the adult was eating all of the fish. As I was going through the photos again tonight, I noticed a little head on the left of that vertical limb, and checking some of the other shots, I could see a beak sticking out, trying to get a bite. And the adult, who I think is probably mom, was actually passing bites down to the baby. So will be going back to this nest real soon.