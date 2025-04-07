Previous
The Sunset Osprey! by rickster549
The Sunset Osprey!

This guy usually comes down to this location at sunset. Just so happens, that I had my big lens this afternoon, as it wasn't going to do anything for sunset. Stormy weather headed this way.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
