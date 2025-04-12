Sign up
Previous
Photo 3525
Ospreys at the Nest!
Seems like these two are hanging around, so suspect that there must be either eggs or babies in the nest. Just haven't seen any heads yet.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10383
photos
160
followers
53
following
965% complete
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3278
3576
3577
3524
3279
3578
3525
3280
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th April 2025 11:14am
Tags
birds-rick365
